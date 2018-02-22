Agreement with airport aims for better transport links

Transport connections across the East Midlands, including Mansfield, should be improved by the signing of an important new deal.

Passengers are often frustrated that the links between road and rail networks and East Midlands Airport are haphazard and cause delays to journeys. But the airport has now renewed an agreement with the Midlands Connect partnership, which ought to result in a better service.

Midlands Connect brings together 22 local councils, nine Local Enterprise Partnerships and also Chamber Of Commerce organisations from across the East Midlands. Its partners include airports, Highways England, Network Rail and HS2 Ltd.

The agreement is a memorandum of understanding that tries to ensure there are more road and rail connections to East Midlands Airport. It also recognises that the airport is the UK’s largest for dedicated air-freight.

Andy Cliffe, managing director of the airport, said: “I am very optimistic for the future of transport in the East Midlands region. With major developments such as HS2 gathering momentum and important work to our motorways well under way, the foundations for growth and prosperity are becoming more tangible.

“But these benefits will only be felt if all organisations with a shared interest in improved transport connectivity work together and unite behind our goals. I am pleased to demonstrate our support for greater collaboration.”

Midlands Connect published its 25-year transport strategy last year and is enjoying an increasing influence with central government on transport investment decisions.