Agency wins contract with leading US manufacturer

A marketing agency based in South Normanton has been hired by a global commercial refrigeration manufacturer to boost its presence in the UK.

Purpose Media won the contract after a three-way pitch at Claridge’s in London, followed by a visit to the manufacturer’s headquarters in Missouri, USA, where bosses outlined their vision for the brand in the UK.

The company, True, manufactures the industry’s most complete range of commercial refrigeration products and is famed for its iconic roll-top bottle-coolers for drinks brands including Coca-Cola and 7 Up.

True has a 70 per cent market share in the USA and exports to more than 60 countries around the world. But it is lesser known in the UK, although it has a base in Rotherham.

The firm approached Purpose Media because it needed a partner that better understood the market and key audiences in this country.

Purpose Media’s account directror Jamie Bourn said: “This is a long-term project to build awareness of the True brand in the UK. It’s about developing an ongoing relationship with clients and keeping them engaged with the brand until they are ready to buy, We have carried out a lot of in-depth research.”

Already, a strategy has been built around the strapline, For A Confident Kitchen, that has been trademarked in the UK.