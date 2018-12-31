Adam Moss set to return to Mansfield's Palace Theatre as Buttons

It may only just be the end on 2018, but comic Adam Moss is already looking ahead to next year's panto.

Adam, who has played the jester character on Mansfield’s stage for the last two years took up the role of Muddles in this years production of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

Adam gained social media popularity in 2016 when he proposed to his fiancée live on stage, and he feels that Mansfield has got a “very special place in my heart”.

He said: “I love coming back and playing here, the public and the backstage crew are all so friendly and everyone just gets the pantomime feel."

After the popularity of this years production, with 93 per cent of tickets sold, Adam will return to play Buttons in Cinderella, which will begin on November 30, 2019.

Five percent of advanced tickets for next years production have already been sold.