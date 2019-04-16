Actors go down the rabbit hole for the 250th time at Wheelgate Park

Down the rabbit hole we go as a special performance of children’s classic Alice in Wonderland is performed for the 250th time.

The curious tale of the Queen of Hearts, The Mad Hatter and Alice will entertain visitors throughout Wheelgate Park in Farnsfield, from the bandstand to the maze – instead of a stage.

Matthew Vaughan as the Mad Hatter

Annabel Ward, of Sutton, started Fancy Entertainment, which is behind the production, five years ago.

The 27-year-old, who has 10 years of theatrical experience, often making an appearance as the Queen of Hearts herself, also wrote the show, which is based on the famous Lewis Carroll classic.

The show is all about the Mad Hatter losing his invitations for a tea party before travelling to the maze to meet the Queen of Hearts.

She said: “We go from strength to strength every year. I absolutely adore it.

“I use to come here as a child all of the time and spent hours in the maze.

“Now we are performing in it – it is quite special to me.”

Keeping it in the family, the costumes where also created by Annabel’s mum Amanda Pidduck.

The troupe started this year’s season on April 6 and will be at the park until April 23 where they will be performing twice a day, along with an hour-long meet and greet with the characters.

Briony Gunn as Alice

The 250th show was due to take place today, Wednesday, April 17 at 2.30pm.

The show also engages little members of the audience, whose speech is incorporated into the show.

Annabel said: “We wanted to bridge the gap between us and the audience.”

