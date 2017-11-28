Accident closes two lanes on M1

Two lanes of the M1 have been closed after an accident.
The incident took place a short time ago on the northbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 28. The Highways Agency say they still have some accident recovery work to be completed and debris clearance from nearside of carriageway. Two lanes are currently closed and motorists are being told to expect delays of 30 minutes from junction 27.
