Academy pupils donate to food bank

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Mansfield – part of the Diverse Academies Learning Partnership – showed their charitable side as they provided donations of food to support their local community food bank during the Christian celebration Thy Kingdom Come.

The academy was joined in their acts of worship by Rev Paul Williams, Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, who blessed the donated food.

He also spoke to students about the importance of prayer and how important it is to also offer practical help to the local community by taking part in

events such as this food donation.

The academy has also provided sandwiches to the Salvation Army to be distributed to the homeless.

Stephen Hicks, community programme co-ordinator at the Salvation Army in Mansfield, said: “We are very grateful and want to say thank you for the generous donation from the students at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy.

“The food donation collected will be distributed to those in need and to the homeless in the Mansfield area in the form of food parcels.

“We cannot do the important work we do without support from others, so this will go a long way to helping those less fortunate in our society.”