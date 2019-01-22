Abusive Mansfield Woodhouse man called for an ambulance 344 times in six months

An abusive caller who rang for an ambulance 344 times in six months has appeared in court.

Thomas Exhall, from Mansfield Woodhouse, made the calls to 999 and 111 between December 1 2017 and April 29 2018.

His actions cost the NHS a total of £24,883.

Exhall was usually intoxicated when he rang and often verbally abused East Midlands Ambulance Service 999 call handlers and crews who attended him.

If he was taken to hospital he would often discharge himself before being seen - then he would go home and call 999 or 111 again.

Exhall appeared at Mansfield magistrates' court where he denied both making the calls and his abusive behaviour.

Magistrates found Exhall guilty and he was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £400 in compensation to EMAS.