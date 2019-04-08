A38 reopens after three-vehicle crash

The A38 in Derbyshire has re-opened after a three-vehicle crash

The northbound carriageway between Coxbench and Ripley had been closed after the incident and people were advised to avoid the area.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the A38

Police are urging motorists to avoid the A38

However the road has now reopened.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, however, police said.