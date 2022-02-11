Road users were being advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time after the A1 road closed following reports of a serious collision.

Just after 2pm today (Friday), Highways England East Midlands tweeted: “The #A1 in #Nottinghamshire remains has now re-opened northbound between the #B6325 at #NorthMuskham and the #A57 at #Worksop following the earlier serious collision.

“Both carriageways are now fully open. Thanks for your patience if you were held up.”

All lanes on the A1 are now open. Credit: Google

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the slip road in Markham Moor on the A1 northbound, at around 6.20am this morning, Friday February 11.

The slip road at Markham Moor onto the A1 northbound and the A1 southbound from Gamston were closed while they undertook investigations.