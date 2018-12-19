A Warsop working men's club and former bowls pavilion could be demolished for new homes

A working men's club and bowls pavilion could be demolished to make room for a housing development.

Church Warsop Sports and Social Club formally Church Warsop Miners Welfare on Wood Lane, Church Warsop could be torn down and replaced with at least 30 homes after a planning application seeking permission was submitted by developers Lindrick Park Development Ltd to Mansfield District Council.

The land also homes a former bowls pavilion and sports pitch which could also be removed.

Ollerton firm Jackson Design Associates the agent for the developer stated in the application that the former sports pitch has "reverted to scrub" and "marked out on its perimeter by the stubs of posts associated with a former fenceline".

The overall site area is approximately 2.25 hectares (split 0.85ha to the working men’s club and adjoining bowling green, and 1.4ha for the former sports pitch) and the development would be over two stages.