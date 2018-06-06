A trip down memory lane at Sutton 1940s themed dementia cafe

The first of new free monthly dementia cafes started in Sutton with a memory-jogging 1940s theme.

People with dementia their carers, partners or training members of staff were invited to the two hour event at Kingfisher Court on Tuesday (June 6),

Kingfisher Court Care Home along with Jigsaw Support held a 1940�"s themed dementia cafe, pictured are Kathleen Wilkes, Betty Parnham and Derek Alcock

Claire Adsetts, service and relationships manager said: “Everyone had a great time.

“I dressed up in a tea dress and head scarf and another member of staff wore a flared dress with netting underneath.

“It went really well . We had memory boxes from Mansfield Museum with memorabilia from that era.

“People with dementia have problems with short term memory, but we had leaflets magazines and books from the 1940s and they remembered everything.

It brought it all back to them so they could have a conversation about it. It was lovely.

There was music from the era, old Bakelite radios and cooking equipment - it took them on a trip down memory lane.”

Those attending were treated to a proper high tea with cucumber, salmon and egg and cress sandwiches, clotted cream and jam and Battenburg cakes home made by the chefs in the kitchen at Kingfisher Court.

The sessions are being run in conjunction with the Jigsaw Support scheme in Mansfield.

“Funding for dementia projects has been slashed in recent years and we thought this would be beneficial for them,” said Claire.

“They give people social contact as they can be very lonely at home and there are very few opportunities like this in the area now.”

“For example Jigsaw’s befriending partnerships for dementia have had their funding stopped completely and are not currently advertised.

“Volunteers take people out shopping and keep up with social contact which is the most important thing for people with Dementia who feel lonely and cut off from the world.

“There are other dementia schemes but they are fully subscribed i believe.”

The next cafe will be on the theme of the bygone days of the seaside, with fish and chips in newspaper and memorabilia. It will be held at Kingfisher Court, Kingfisher Way, Sutton on July 3 from 2-4pm.