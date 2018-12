A 19-year-old man has been charged following incidents around the Coxmoor area of Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

He has been charged with four breaches of his criminal behaviour order, handling stolen goods, possession of offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article and driving whilst disqualified.

Alex Swain of Cox’s Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse was arrested on December 14

He is currently in police custody pending a court appearance, at Mansfield Magistrate’s court on Monday, December 17.