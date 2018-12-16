A mother, son and daughter who died in a tragic house fire have been named

Nottinghamshire police have revealed the names of the mother, daughter and son who tragically died following a house fire on Saturday December 15 as Justine, Isabella and Harvey Collison.

Emergency services were called at around 7am, on Saturday, to reports of a house fire in Woodhill Road, Collingham.

Area Chief Inspector Rich Stapleford said: “Tragically a boy, five, who was rescued from the house and taken to hospital has died.

“This follows the news that a girl aged eight and a woman aged 33 died following the incident.

“A 34-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends and the community of Collingham at this difficult time.”

A joint Fire and Police investigation is taking place to establish a cause.

If anyone has information they can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 189 of 15 December 2018.