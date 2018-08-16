A Level record at Ashfield Post 16 Centre

Students at Ashfield Post 16 Centre were celebrating a record breaking set of A level results today.

Linda Maguire, Head of Ashfield Post 16 Centre said: “We are thrilled to see our students get our best ever results. For the third year in a row, the pass rate was above 99.5 per cent.

This year 378 out of 379 entries gained a pass grade.

“In addition, the percentage of A*-B grades has increased again; this year’s figure of 45 per cent being the highest ever achieved, testament to the hard work of the students and the culture of achievement that Ashfield Post 16 is fostering.

“We are all very proud of these achievements.”