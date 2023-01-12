On Wednesday, January 25, those who are interested in studying A-levels can come along to the open event, which runs from 5.30-7.30pm at the centre on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

Visitors can find out more about the courses available as well as meet the tutors and get a glimpse of college life at the town-centre campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can apply for A -levels on the night, without the need to wait for GCSE results in summer. The careers team will be on-hand for people to speak to and family members can attend also.

Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College.

The college offers 20 A-level subjects and students can choose to study one of the two BTEC, vocational coursesalongside two A-levels, which are sport and exercise science and criminology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the option to study applied science with forensics at the sixth-form centre.