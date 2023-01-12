A-level open event comes to Mansfield campus
Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College will be opening its doors to prospective new students at a special open event next week.
On Wednesday, January 25, those who are interested in studying A-levels can come along to the open event, which runs from 5.30-7.30pm at the centre on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.
Visitors can find out more about the courses available as well as meet the tutors and get a glimpse of college life at the town-centre campus.
People can apply for A -levels on the night, without the need to wait for GCSE results in summer. The careers team will be on-hand for people to speak to and family members can attend also.
The college offers 20 A-level subjects and students can choose to study one of the two BTEC, vocational coursesalongside two A-levels, which are sport and exercise science and criminology.
There is also the option to study applied science with forensics at the sixth-form centre.
For those wishing to attend the open event, it is advised to register online at bit.ly/3hqyddx