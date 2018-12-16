A five-year-old boy has died after the deaths of a woman and girl following a house fire

Nottinghamshire police have sadly announced that a five-year-old boy has died after the deaths of a woman and a girl following a tragic house fire.

Emergency services including police and firefighters attended the property on Woodhill Road, in Collingham, near Newark, just after 7am, on Saturday, December 15.

Police confirmed five people were removed from the property including four with serious injuries who were taken by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service crews.

But sadly a 33-year-old woman and an eight-year-old girl died following the incident, according to police, and a five-year-old boy has since lost his life.

Area Chief Inspector Rich Stapleford said: “Tragically a boy, five, who was rescued from the house and taken to hospital has died.

“This follows the news that a girl aged eight and a woman aged 33 died following the incident.

“A 34-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends and the community of Collingham at this difficult time.”

It is believed that all casualties were members of the same family.

A joint Fire and Police investigation is taking place to establish a cause.

If anyone has information they can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 189 of 15 December 2018.