A cold and frosty morning for Nottinghamshire with a cloudy afternoon

The Met Office has forecast a cold and frosty start in Nottinghamshire today, Sunday, February 3, along with sunny spells followed by cloud cover in the afternoon.

It is expected to remain dry despite the afternoon’s forecast of cloud cover.

By tonight, most areas should continue to stay dry but with cloud thickening some outbreaks of rain are expected with blustery conditions, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as minus two degrees centigrade and highs of around five degrees.