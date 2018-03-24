80-year-old man left heartbroken after his classic car is stolen then found ablaze

An 80-year-old man has been left heartbroken after his classic car was stolen - then later found ablaze.

A relative of the gentleman has contacted us to say the vehicle was his 'pride and joy' which he used to take to shows.

The burned-out classic car. Picture by Jodie Langley.

"He's a really nice man," the relative added.

The man is upset at the moment but may want to speak to the press soon.

Police are investigating after the car was stolen from Pattison Street, Shuttlewood, at around 10.15pm on Thursday.

Thirty-five minutes later, Shirebrook firefighters were called to Poulter Country Park on Whaley Road, Langwith, where they found the car on fire.

The classic car which was stolen then found on fire.

Crews extinguished the blaze.

Residents have told of their anger at the incident.

One who contacted us said: "It's been in existence for decades, looked after and cared for.

"It took less than half an hour to be destroyed by mindless idiots who have clearly never cared for anything in their lives.

"Is nothing sacred?"

Commenting on Facebook, Barbara Pearce said: "Why would someone do this?

"What a shame, such a beautiful car."

Lyn Goodwin said: "Horrendous.

"How could they?"

Bronya Williams Ellis asked: "What is the matter with some folk?"

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Do you have any CCTV along the route it may have taken?"

Anyone who can help with the police investigation should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.