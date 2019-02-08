70mph wind gusts possible as Met Office issues warning for Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire is set to be hit by strong winds over the weekend - with gusts of up to 70mph possible.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind between 12.15am and 3pm on Saturday, with a warning that travel disruption is possible.

The warning states: "A swathe of very strong westerly winds is expected to move east through Saturday morning, easing from the west during the day. Inland gusts of 55 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts to 70 mph, more particularly around exposed coasts and hills."

It adds that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely and some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.