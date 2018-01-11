55-stone man who assaulted nurses “too heavy” to come to Mansfield Court

A 55-stone bed-ridden man was too heavy to come to Mansfield court and face assault charges against the female staff that look after him.

Matthew Crawford, 32, admitted four counts of common assault, via his solicitor Michael Little, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard Crawford’s attacks at Pathfinders Neurological Care, on Darwin Drive, in Ollerton, happened on July 30, August 7 and 11, and September 22, last year.

Mr Little told the court Crawford did not suffer from mental health problems.

“The reason why he is there is that it is the only place which has a hoist that can lift him for cleaning,” he said.

“It takes in excess of eight people to clean him otherwise.

“They do have ambulances big enough to support him, but then the consideration becomes how to get him into court.

“He is bed-ridden, and can’t walk at all.”

“He has an infection in his legs which has caused nerve damage and he is immobile,” said Mr Little.

The court heard that he was discharged from the Ollerton home weighing 31 stone, but returned weighing 51 stone.

Prosecutor Simon Rowe said no significant injuries were caused to his victims “beyond some bruising.”

The assaults put Crawford in breach of a 16 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, which was imposed in September 2016 for assaulting a police officer.

The court heard Crawford receives £300 per fortnight in Employment Support Allowance, and he spends his money on takeaways.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “It would take an inordinate amount of manpower to get him here.

“I do find on this occasion it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.”

Instead, he extended the suspended sentence by one month and ordered Crawford to pay £50 compensation each to the nurses, which will be deducted from his benefits.