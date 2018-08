A 45-year-old man has been reported as missing from Mansfield.

Roberts Deics was reported missing at 12pm on August 7.

Roberts is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 9ins tall.

He is described as having short dark brown hair.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Roberts or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 481 of 7 August 2018."