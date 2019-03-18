£400,000 National Lottery funding awarded to Nottinghamshire community projects

The National Lottery donation has been used to fund community projects and groups within the Nottinghamshire area with a further £4.6 Million donated to 180 projects across the East Midlands alone.

One group who recieved the National lottery funding is Skate Nottingham a group aiming to devlop skateboarding within the community and provide support to young people involded in the sport, the funding comes at a perfect time for the group as they begin preperations for the 2020 Summer Olympics where skateboarding will be preformed as a competitive sport for the first time. With the extra funding the group are now able to offer a photography workshop following a week long event in the city centre area which will showcase local talent and provide employment opprtunities for people wanting to enhance their confidence and digital skills. Skate Co-Founders Simon Bernacki and Chris Lawton have said: “We’re stoked to find out that The National Lottery Community Fund will be supporting us for a second year. The projects in 2018 went far beyond our expectations, enabling us to significantly expand the number of people skateboarding in Nottingham, particularly amongst women and girls, and then really focus on the potential educational links between skateboarding and creative and digital fields – that have had such big benefits for our own lives and careers. In 2019, this new grant will help us expand this activity and share the work and ideas of young people from our city worldwide.”

The National lottery Funding has also been distributed to a number of other Nottinghamshire programs which will aide both young and old inclduing Mansfield Town Football in the Community Ltd which aim to provide footblall based support sessions for men in order to aid both physical and mental wellbeing. Since 2004 the National Lottery has awarded an estimated £6 Billion to community and voluntary causes and this year alone is awarding £64 Million to over 2000 groups across the UK.