40 new jobs at vehicle firm sales centre

Forty new jobs are being advertised at Annesley based Pendragon PLC,

The vehicle retailer is recruiting for new team members at its telesales and customer retention centre at its headquarters at Sherwood Park.

Nikki Powell, head of telesales and customer retention, said: “Thanks to a successful few months and ongoing expansion of the team, we’re pleased to be able to offer a further 40 new roles.

“This is a great opportunity, working for a large company with plenty of opportunities to learn and progress.”

The company, which owns car retailers Stratstone and Evans Halshaw, is looking for inbound telesales executives outbound telesales executives and retention executives.

Pendragon, one of Nottinghamshire’s largest employers and second biggest retailer invests in learning and development for all its team members.

The company has a dedicated training academy in Mansfield and a range of development opportunities.