And if you're the lucky winner, chances are, you'll be thinking about buying somewhere new to live. Well, we've taken a look at what's currently up for grabs, and rounded up 34 Nottinghamshire properties that are currently on the market for over £1 million.





1. Bunny Hall, Bunny - offers in excess of 3,750,000 Bunny Hall is a seven bedroom Grade I listed property with library, tennis court and leisure complex. Full details here: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-65393767.html

2. Farmer Street, Bradmore - 1,395,000 This barn conversion features five bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an indoor heated swimming pool. All the details are here: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-74402357.html

3. Church Lane, Clarborough, near Retford - offers in region of 1.2 million This five bedroom detached property is a former school and features a mezzanine cinema room with par three golf hole. Full details here: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-78835604.html

4. Croft Road, Edwalton - 1,395,000 This four/five bedroom detached property comes with a log cabin with swimming pool. For the full details, see here: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-69350572.html

