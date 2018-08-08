26-year-old man arrested after shooting in Kirkby

Police have arrested a man following a shooting in Kirkby where a man was shot in the thigh.

Officers were called to Southwell Close at around 9pm on Monday, August 6, after the 30-year-old man was shot.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and GBH.

He was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and GBH.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Broadhead said: “Today we deployed a significant amount of resources, including armed officers and the police helicopter, to carry out a search in Kirkby-in-Ashfield and I’m pleased that we now have one suspect in custody.

“Our main priority is your safety and I hope that the arrest today will give the local community some reassurance; however the investigation does not stop here. Extra officers will remain in the area while enquiries are on-going and we still need your help and local knowledge.

A man was shot in the thigh.

“We will not tolerate guns on the streets on Nottinghamshire and I’d urge you to let us know anything you have seen or heard; the smallest piece of information could be vital to the investigation. If you want to offer any information about the incident, you can call us on 101, giving the incident number 1050 of 6 August, or you can remain anonymous by calling 0800 555 111.”