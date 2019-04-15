200th anniversary of England's oldest commercial railway line celebrated in Mansfield
Did you know England's oldest commercial railway was opened between Mansfield and Ashfield 200 years ago?
On Saturday (April 13) local history and railway enthusiasts celebrated the 200th anniversary of the historic Mansfield and Pinxton Railway with a march from King's Mill reservoir to Mansfield. Hundreds of shoppers and residents took part in a celebratory event in the town centre with bands, fancy dress and displays commemorating the bicentenary.The track is believed to be England’s oldest continuously running commercial railway and features England’s oldest railway viaduct at the side of King’s Mill Reservoir. Video here