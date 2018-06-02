18 new police officers deployed across Nottinghamshire

18 new police officers have been welcomed to Nottinghamshire Police after training.

18 more police officers passed out in front of their friends and family on Friday, June 1. Cohort C, the latest intake of PCs, was inspected by Chief Constable Craig Guildford and Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Barber.

The cohort were officially welcomed into the policing family during a short ceremony at the force’s Sherwood Lodge headquarters.Over the coming weeks, the new officers will be deployed across the county, where they will undertake a range of duties in their new roles alongside their tutor officers.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, said: “The force has worked tirelessly on recruitment programmes to ensure we are an employer of choice over the past 18 months and Cohort C will be the third cohort this summer passing out. We are edging closer to our target of 2,000 of officers by next April.

“It’s a very exciting time for Nottinghamshire Police and I’d like to congratulate all the officers and welcome them into our policing family.

“The new officers have learnt a lot over the past 18 weeks during their training and they will continue to learn when they are deployed to their areas."

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I’m delighted to welcome another cohort to the police. It shows that our recruitment plans are turning into a visible reality. This means that there will be more officers out and about in our communities.

“The passing out parade is an important moment in these officers’ careers and I wish them all every success.”

19-year-old Katie Harvey from Retford started volunteering with the force three years ago as a Cadet in Worksop and is proud to have made it to this stage of her career. She begins her profession as a police constable in Mansfield later this June.

She said: “I started as a Cadet when I was 16 and I learnt so much during my two years. It gave me an opportunity to go out with officers, so you are always learning a lot through them and how they deal with jobs.

“I got experience with how the police talk to people, a lot about the law and it was obviously really interesting. I’m now in a position to speak to new cadets and tell them about my experience so far and how I can help them as they begin their policing career.

“I feel my background has really helped as a stepping stone to become a PC. Officers and staff have given me advice along the way and it’s been invaluable.

“Being a cadet has certainly helped me a lot and taught me the force’s PROUD values.

“If anyone thinks they might be too young to apply, give it a go and if you want it enough, you will get in.”

25-year-old PC Lewis Cragg from Arnold had worked for the Ministry of Justice previously and spent four years working for the force as a Special Constable. He said: “We’ve worked hard over the past 18 weeks and it’s quite excited to get started now. It’s brilliant to have friends and family here today too.

“I’ve always had a real passion for helping people. I want to change people’s lives for the better and there’s nowhere better to do that than the police, I joined the Specials, got a taste of it and went for it when it opened.

“The application process was quite hard work, but if you talk to the force’s staff and officers you can get a real sense of what is needed and wanted. Training was great fun, we’ve had a real good group here and it’s really interesting.

“I’d suggest others who might be applying today, take your time with your application and show how good you are. If you are worried about going for it, just go for it. Who knows, you could be in my shoes in the future.”

The cohort are made up of former PCSOs including from Hertfordshire and West Mercia, former Special Constables, a carer, RAF fire fighter, law clerk, prison officer, NHS Manager and an outdoor activities trainer.

Cohort C’s hobbies are wide ranging too, with photography, guitar playing, cookery, a Forest and Notts County supporter, a kick boxer and a dancer.

Meanwhile many had cited that because they had young children, their main reason for joining Nottinghamshire Police was to make society better for their families.

Cohort C also generously donated money to the Chief Constable’s Charity, Papplewick Riding for the Disabled Association. You can donate by visiting their website: https://www.papplewickrda.com/

PC recruitment opens for three weeks today (Friday, June 1, 2018).

For more information about a career with Nottinghamshire Police, visit the force’s Careers Facebook and Twitter pages and also on our website: http://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/working-for-us-police-officer