14-year-old on first flying lesson has fright of her life - after hitting gas filled balloon over Notts

A fourteen-year-old girl on her first ever flying lesson had the fright of her life when the plane hit a gas-filled balloon yesterday.

Amy Boulton screamed as the Cessna 152 collided with a bright pink balloon shaped as the number 2 as it flew at 1000 ft above a Nottinghamshire airfield at 100mph.

Instructor Will Flanagan said: "This was Amy's first flight.

"She had been at the controls but I was flying in to land at Gamston when I suddenly saw it - I thought it was a bird at first.

"It could've been a big problem if it had wrapped around the propeller.

"But thankfully it didn't cause any damage and we landed safely.

The remains of the balloon

"It certainly gave Amy a shock."

Photos and video by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

Amy at the controls