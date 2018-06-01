10 things to see and do at RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

The RHS Chatsworth Flower Show takes place from June 6 to 10.

Here's ten things you can see and do at the show.......

1 - Zoom in on an insect’s view inside suspended vibrating virtual reality pods inside Joseph Paxton’s Great Conservatory.

2 - Be wowed by the largest ever collection of stunning moth orchids by celebrity florist Jonathan Moseley



3 - Get swept up in a sinuous river of 12,000 cosmos flowing in front of the magnificent Chatsworth House in a beautiful display that picks up on the show’s theme of movement



4 - Kinetic trees, reaching five metres tall, will dance above the show in an incredible spectacle of movement and grace

5 - Eight installations championing innovation and imagination include a gargantuan foxglove, a 5m tall colourful garland necklace and a quintessentially British garden hidden beneath a supersized bowler hat which raises and lowers to give a glimpse of its beauty



6 - A Living Laboratory contains themed zones with advice on what to plant to tackle pollution, flooding and food scarcity as well as showing how gardening is a fab form of exercise and boosts wellbeing



7 - There are five stunning show gardens to admire and the brand new Long Borders competition is packed full of perfect plant combination ideas to take home

8 - The RHS & BBC Gardeners’ Question Time Bloomin’ Healthy Garden offers plenty of advice via a walk-through display on all things plant health including tips on quarantine



9. - More than 80 specialist nurseries will bring a colourful variety of blooms inside two spectacular floral marquees

10 - A Grow Green Planters competition showcases children’s creativity in a series of upcycled planters filled with fun planting, while an Eat Me Drink Me competition brings together community groups using planters to show just how many different edibles can all be grown together in one container