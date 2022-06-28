Open day for training opportunities in Rainworth pub for young people with learning disabilities

Landmarks Specialist College is inviting young people aged 16-24, with an Education, Health and Care Plan, to experience a morning at The Archer Pub, on Warsop Lane, Rainworth, on Thursday, June 30, from 10am-noon.

The Archer is a unique, fully operational pub, managed and operated by the staff and learners at Landmarks, an independent college for young adults with learning disabilities and difficulties.

The pub, which was opened by Landmarks in 2018, provides real-life work opportunities. Learners are able to achieve the skills and vocational qualifications needed to enter the hospitality and catering trade.

Unlike traditional hospitality and catering courses, Landmarks’ learners spend time at The Archer pub, becoming part of the community, gaining confidence, skills and operational experience.

Larry Brocklesby, college principal, said: “Thanks to the hard work of learners and staff at Landmarks, the pub has received great support from the Rainworth community.

“It has gained a reputation for its fresh food and welcoming atmosphere.”

Ten learners have progressed from The Archer onto Supported Internships and into paid employment.