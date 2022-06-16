The village, part of Warsop Parish, is on the very edge of Mansfield district, having previously been part of Bassetlaw – and residents feel their demands for investment have long been ignored.

Mum-of-four Melissa Pemberton feels the village park, off Netherfield Lane, is too ‘dangerous’ for children under three, adding: “There is not enough here for the teenagers either.”

Coun Phil Shields, Mansfield Council Independent member for Netherfield ward, said: “The council refers to parks like this as pocket parks, but they should be called village parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents Aaron Marriott, Rikki Leigh Norris, Melanie Norris, Melissa Pemberton, Coun Phil Shields and Coun Derek Scaysbrook discuss their vision for the park.

”I have been asking the council for three years to put £50,000 in this park and the same for the park in Church Warsop, but it feels like any council funding is spent on Berry Hill Park at the minute.

"We should be promoting all parks in the district, especially one like this in a village where we keep losing facilities, like the doctors and Three Lions pub. The village is always forgotten.”

Ms Pemberton said: “In my opinion, the age range of the park is from ages four-11.

"It is too dangerous for children under three, but there is not enough here for teenagers either.

Parents and children feel that the park needs more suitable facilities for all ages.

“My son is 12 and I have asked him why he goes out of the village to play and he says it is because it is boring here. I asked why he doesn't use the park and got the same reply.

"People always say we are a forgotten village – and it is true.”

Fellow Meden Vale resident Melanie Norris said: "You see these brilliant parks locally in Mansfield and wonder why it is not as good here.”

Aaran Marriott, a parent from the village, said residents had tried to form a committee before but nothing came from it.

Indi, Halleluyah, Kai Cooper, Ollie Copland, Ollie Fawcett, Megan Stuart, Chantelle-May, Megan Lee, Kye and Makenly shared their views.

Residents said they hoped something proactive would come from sharing their concerns and meeting with one another.

Vision

Coun Derek Scaysbrook, a new Warsop Parish Council member for the village, said: “I have asked for council meetings here. I hope to bring council funding to this side of the River Meden too.”

Children from the village’s Eastlands Junior School have also voiced their concerns – and outlined their vision for the park.

Hallelujah Durosawo, aged nine, said: “I would like a parkour course, a climbing and obstacle space. The park where I used to live was much bigger and had more fun things to do there.”

Indi Jean Twinn, 10, said: “You have to travel quite a bit to visit decent parks. The Carrs in Warsop is where people usually go. There isn’t anything here for little kids or us.”

Deacon Dave Keegan, of The Meden Methodist Church, said: “The community needs to work together on these issues. It will be good for the kids and families.

“We need a bigger plan that incorporates all concerns and projects in the village. It is time to meet the needs of the community.”