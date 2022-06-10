The Beach Boys – 46-year-old Cliff Doherty, of Mansfield, Paul Parslow, 43, and 50-year-old Col Morley, both of Mansfield Woodhouse, and Kev Charles, 45, of Pleasley – are riding T-Rex Sand bikes coast to coast.

The quartet, who will be dressed as Batman, Robin, The Flash, and Daredevil respectively, hope to raise £1,000 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Cliff said: “We knew we wanted to take on another challenge and raise money again for a worthwhile cause.

Cliff, Paul, Col and Kev are 'ready to go' as they prepare for the journey ahead.

“We decided upon a coast-to-coast route using as many green lanes as possible starting from the Lake District and finishing at Robin Hood’s Bay just down from Whitby.

“The route has been meticulously planned by Col and is about 270 miles including rough terrain and water crossings.

“It will be challenging as we are riding motorcycles that are smaller than the average motorcycle, dressed as super heroes raising money for a very worthwhile cause.

“We will be riding from Mansfield to the Lake District and back from Robin Hood’s Bay to Mansfield.

“The bikes will be loaded with camping gear, tools and essentials to get us through – I’m sure we will look like a bunch of wallies but if we can raise a few smiles along the way and raise money at the same time it is worth it.”

The superheroes previously travelled from Lands End to John O'Groats on monkey bikes dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America and Deadpool, raising £2,600 back in 2019.

Funds from their latest endeavour raised will be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, established in 2017 after the tragic death of six-year-old Bradley from rare childhood cancer.

The charity aims to help families secure funding for treatment or equipment unavailable through the NHS, with support given to research into neuroblastoma and childhood cancers.

On a fundraising page for the group, Paul said: "Please dig deep and give for the memory of this beautiful boy Bradley, and for all the children that we can help together."