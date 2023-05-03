This summer hopefully offers us all a break from the day-to-day grind, and a chance to live an adventure.

And whether your family will be day tripping to Sherwood Pines or Vicar Water Country Park, exploring the hidden gems in the UK, crossing into Europe or travelling long-haul, being prepared is a key ingredient of a happy and healthy break, says Philip, from Online Pharmacy 4U, which is based in Nottinghamshire.

He said: “Of course, everyone hopes their holiday passes without a problem, but life’s medical mishaps and accidents can happen wherever we are. And being away from home and struggling to find what you need is an

added pressure.

“I’ve put together my recommended travel guidelines to ensure you are prepared for every eventuality.”

Day trip must-haves

Your basic first aid kit should include plasters, wipes for cleaning wounds, bandages and simple things like a mini tub of Sudocreme or Germolene, ready for any bumps and scrapes the kids might encounter on a fun-filled picnic adventure.

It is probably worth having spare bottles of water to wash out minor grazes, sun block, after sun and simple medications like Calpol, paracetamol and ibuprofen to use when appropriate.

Do not forget ointment for stings and lip salve for when sunshine dries out your skin.

UK holidays

Unless you are travelling somewhere very remote, chances are you will have access to a pharmacy wherever you holiday.

However, prepping in advance saves wasting precious break time on mundane shopping.

As well as the basic first aid kit above, add in a few extras for a longer stay.

Tummy upsets are not uncommon when people travel, so things like Imodium and Dioralyte are always handy to have packed.

Ensure your routine prescriptions are fully up to date and you have enough supplies to see you through your holiday.

Ordering NHS prescriptions is simple through Online Pharmacy 4 U and delivery is free, making it one less holiday hassle to organise. You simply have to remember to pack what you need.

If you think you will be walking more than usual, or breaking in new shoes, do not forget to add blister cushions.

If you suffer from travel sickness, tablets or wristbands can help; ask your pharmacist for advice.

Ensure you have downloaded the relevant NHS app for the part of the UK you are holidaying in and have the out-of-hours number stored on your phone, so you can get extra help if required.

Foreign holidays

Travelling abroad adds an added layer of complexity.

For example, you cannot buy over-the-counter meds like painkillers in supermarkets in many countries and often basic things like plasters and bandages are only available from pharmacies.

With a potential language barrier too, it is much better to pack everything you think you might need and take it with you.

Some countries still have Covid restrictions in place, or require more stringent masks, which can often be ordered online. Be sure to check before you travel. Ensure you have some Covid testing kits with you, in case you feel ill while abroad.

Pill organiser trays can be a handy way to travel with just the right amount of prescription meds, leaving the rest at home. Then, in the unlikely event of your suitcases being lost, you will not have lost the entire month’s supply.

It is also worth splitting some medications, prescription or otherwise, between your hand luggage and main luggage, in case any get lost or damaged.

If you are travelling with liquid medications bigger than 100 millilitres you will need a doctor’s letter to allow them through security in hand luggage.

If in doubt, speak to your airline in advance to confirm what the process is.

Remember, if you are crossing time zones this may affect the routine time you take prescription medications. Speak to a pharmacist in advance to ensure you know how to travel safely.

Some additional inoculations are recommended for travel to certain countries, and some need to be given weeks or months in advance to fully cover you – find out more at nhs.uk/conditions/travel-vaccinations

Some countries limit the amount of over-the-counter or prescriptions allowed in. Check the Foreign and Commonwealth advice website for details or speak to a pharmacist.

Phillip said: “If you have any allergies it is worth saving a description of your needs via Google Translate and share it with your travelling companions too. That way you can share with any restaurants or airlines what your restrictions are, and hopefully won’t encounter medical problems. If you do suffer a reaction they will be able to easily explain the problem to medics.

“Finally, don’t forget adequate travel insurance, both in general and to cover any existing medical conditions.

“I hope you never need it, but being stuck abroad and unable to cover your medical bills or travel home if required is a nightmare for the patient and their loved ones. Travel insurance just a fraction of the holiday cost, but is a small price to pay for peace of mind.”