A job management tool for tradespeople has won two prestigious business awards.

Powered Now, a leading job management software app, was crowned ‘Top Product’ by Professional Electrician & Installer magazine.

And was later awarded with the ‘Software/App of the Year’ by Electrical Contract News (ECN) this year.

Despite being up against stiff competition, Powered Now won on the night.

The UK-based company helps tradespeople to manage their businesses more efficiently and profitably - and was recognised as a tool which made a real difference to electrical contractors’ work.

Commenting on their victory, CEO of Powered Now, Benjamin Dyer, said: "We are thrilled to have won these two prestigious awards.

"These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who are committed to providing electricians and other trades with the best possible job management software.

“We are also grateful to our customers for their continued support."

Powered Now is committed to providing electricians, plumbers, heating engineers, pest controllers and other trades with the best possible job management software.

The company is constantly innovating and adding new features to its software, on top of helping electricians manage customers and improve efficiency.

Described by Richard Bowler, Editor of Professional Electrician & Installer, as a “worthy winner”.

He added: “Powered Now’s Job Management Software, now featuring Zs chars and calculators [is] one of our 2024 Top Products awards.”

Kelly Byne, Sales Director at ECN, commented: "The judges commended the winning product for its range of features that tradespeople need to run their business, all within one app."

Powered Now is the perfect solution for trade companies who want to improve their efficiency and profitability.