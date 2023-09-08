Watch more videos on Shots!

The figures come as a humanitarian organisation has warned the Government is failing vulnerable Afghan refugees.

In response to the Taliban retaking control of the country, the Government launched two schemes to relocate Afghan citizens in 2021 and 2022.

These schemes have a particular focus on helping those who worked with the UK during the war in Afghanistan, and vulnerable groups.

New figures from the Home Office show more than 20,000 Afghans fleeing the conflict have settled in the UK through the two schemes, but none were living in Ashfield at the end of June.

Campaigners and charities have criticised both schemes – branding them too slow to process applications.

The International Rescue Committee UK said the numbers “reveal the shocking reality of the Government’s failure to provide protection for vulnerable Afghans”.

For comparison, the Homes for Ukraine scheme – which offers temporary accommodation to Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion – has seen more than 120,000 arrivals across the UK since it launched by the end of June, including 85 due to stay with hosts in Ashfield.

Laura Kyrke-Smith, IRC executive director, said: “In pushing forward the Illegal Migration Act, the Government time and time again assured concerned Parliamentarians and the British public there existed ‘safe routes’ for refugees from countries like Afghanistan.

“These statistics show these routes simply aren’t matching the scale of the need. Instead, the majority of the almost 10,000 Afghans seeking safety in the UK were forced to make dangerous journeys across the Channel.”

Separate Home Office figures show at least 1,474 Afghan nationals arrived in the UK in small boats from January to June.

The IRC urged the Government to “urgently deliver on its commitments to eligible Afghans waiting to find safety in the UK.”

There were 6,575 Afghans in hotels or serviced accommodation by the end of June, half of whom were children, figures show.

They were given a deadline to leave hotels by the end of August – Cabinet Office minister Johnny Mercer admitted earlier this month the announcement had been controversial, but had been made “with compassion in mind” to get people into permanent accommodation.

The Home Office said it is continuing to work to locate and help those at risk settle in the UK.

