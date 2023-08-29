More than a quarter of households in Eastwood and Kimberley are in highest social class

The social grade is an overall score of households with a 'reference person' aged 16-64 derived from 2021 census data. It calculates a grade based on household income, economic activity, qualifications, the type and tenure of the household, and many other socio-economic factors.

There are four social grade classifications, AB, C1, C2 and DE, with AB – higher and intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations – the highest and DE – semi-skilled and unskilled manual occupations and the unemployed – the lowest.

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows 22,789 of 83,386 applicable households, 27.3 per cent, in Broxtowe borough were ranked in the highest band – where the household reference person was in a higher or intermediate occupation – slightly below the average across England and Wales of 23.3 per cent.

Of the top 20 ranked local authorities, 15 were in London and the South East. Meanwhile, London and the South East accounted for just two of the bottom 63, with Northern, Midlands and Welsh areas dominating.

The Social Market Foundation think tank said given the disparity in economies between London and the South East and the rest of the country, the figures will be unsurprising "to the politicians that have staked their reputations on promises to 'level up' less prosperous parts of the country".

Interim director Aveek Bhattacharya said: “Diagnosing the problem is one thing, but the actual task of rebalancing the economy is much trickier – though devolution of power, investment in key infrastructure and clearer regional industrial strategy could all help.”

Mr Bhattacharya also expressed caution at repeating the stereotype the North is “grim”, or everybody in the South is thriving.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is "absolutely committed to spreading opportunities and improving public services".