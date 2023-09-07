News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Mansfield has fewer households in highest social class than almost anywhere else in England and Wales

Mansfield has fewer households in the most privileged section of society than almost anywhere else in England and Wales, new census figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 7th Sep 2023, 20:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 20:11 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The social grade is an overall score of households with a 'reference person' aged 16-64 derived from 2021 census data. It calculates a grade based on household income, economic activity, qualifications, the type and tenure of the household, and many other socio-economic factors.

There are four social grade classifications, AB, C1, C2 and DE, with AB – higher and intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations – the highest and DE – semi-skilled and unskilled manual occupations and the unemployed – the lowest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows 11,687 of 87,007 applicable households, 13.4 per cent, in Mansfield were ranked in the highest band – where the household reference person was in a higher or intermediate occupation.

There are four social grade classifications, AB, C1, C2 and DE, with AB – higher and intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations – the highest and DE – semi-skilled and unskilled manual occupations and the unemployed – the lowest. (Photo by: Yui Mok/PA/Radar)There are four social grade classifications, AB, C1, C2 and DE, with AB – higher and intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations – the highest and DE – semi-skilled and unskilled manual occupations and the unemployed – the lowest. (Photo by: Yui Mok/PA/Radar)
There are four social grade classifications, AB, C1, C2 and DE, with AB – higher and intermediate managerial, administrative and professional occupations – the highest and DE – semi-skilled and unskilled manual occupations and the unemployed – the lowest. (Photo by: Yui Mok/PA/Radar)
Most Popular

This was well below the average across England and Wales of 23.3 per cent and among the lowest nationally.

Read More
Dozens of admissions for tooth extractions on children in Nottinghamshire

Of the top 20 ranked local authorities, 15 were in London and the South East. Meanwhile, London and the South East accounted for just two of the bottom 63, with Northern, Midlands and Welsh areas dominating.

The Social Market Foundation think tank said given the disparity in economies between London and the South East and the rest of the country, the figures will be unsurprising "to the politicians that have staked their reputations on promises to 'level up' less prosperous parts of the country".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interim director Aveek Bhattacharya said: “Diagnosing the problem is one thing, but the actual task of rebalancing the economy is much trickier – though devolution of power, investment in key infrastructure and clearer regional industrial strategy could all help.”

Mr Bhattacharya also expressed caution at repeating the stereotype the North is “grim”, or everybody in the South is thriving.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is "absolutely committed to spreading opportunities and improving public services".

A spokesman said: "A major part of 'Levelling Up' is about boosting pay and productivity, especially in places where they are lagging. It is about the success of the whole country and realising the potential of every place and every person across the UK.”