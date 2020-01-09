Have you ever wanted to join Robin Hood’s band of Merry Men? Do you wonder what it was like living in the heart of Sherwood as an outlaw?

Well now you and your family can find out...

Try your hand at soft archery.

Notts Outdoors, in partnership with the RSPB, are bringing an “exciting” new family experience to life at Sherwood Forest.

A spokeswoman for Notts Outdoors said: “We are running our first Outlaw day where you can immerse yourself in history, stories and the living legend that is Robin Hood.

“Our exciting new family experience starts with an adventure through Sherwood Forest where you will meet some of the famous outlaws from the stories of old.

“After a forest adventure you can test your den building skills in our dedicated den build area, try your hand at soft archery in our new medieval archery range.”

The first day is running on February 20.