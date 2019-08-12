Why you should visit Clumber Park this summer

Did you know that one of the top five most visited National Trust places is on your doorstop?

Clumber Park, near Worksop, is visited by more than half-a-million people this year.

Clumber Park

And, brings people to the area from far around to see the Grade 1 listed park, dog cafe, trails and walled garden.

Charlotte Hancock , visitor experience officer at the park said there is plenty for everyone to do this summer at the 3,800 acre park.

She said: “Clumber Park is a special and important place enjoyed by over 650,000 visitors a year.

“We have a variety of activities for everyone, ranging from trails, talks and walks to music performances and season-themed events organised throughout the year.

“With locations such as the thriving new dog-friendly café ‘Central Bark’ and ice-cream parlour, Leaping Bar: natural play area, Cycle Hub and beautiful heritage Walled Kitchen Garden; Clumber Park offers a diverse and exciting array of activities for all visitors, with plenty of things to see and do throughout the year, but also space to reflect and enjoy the beauty of the woodlands and heathland.”

For those wanting to explore the grounds a little faster, bikes can be hired Cycle Hire Centre.

Visitors can also get the chance to experience the parks connection with the military.

Where trench-digging tanks, codenamed Naval Land Equipment tractor and amusingly shortened to ‘Nellie’, where tested.

You can also see pictures of Winston Churchill , who came up with the original idea for ‘Nellie’, visiting the park.

You can also see the parks recreation of Nellie near the main visitor facilities.

Clumber was once the country estate of the Dukes of Newcastle.

Although the house was demolished in 1938, there are many glimpses of its grand past to explore, including the stables, foundations of the house and the ‘Cathedral in miniature’ church.

The car park at the park is open from 8am till 7pm.