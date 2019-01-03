Why does my child’s new toy doll sound like that weird Crazy Frog thing?

As we settle down back into the normal routine of life after Christmas, the traditional new year clearout is on the horizon.

This, as we all know, is when we surreptitiously remove all those old toys that have been stuck at the back of the cupboard, on the bottom shelf or at the bottom of the toy box for the past six months at least and not so much have been thought of, let alone played with.

Your child's toy doll could catch you unawares

We do this, of course, to make room for all the new things that have arrived at Christmas and to give the rooms a fresh ‘new for 2019’ look.

This year’s new intake has been gleefully welcomed by little one, although I have my doubts about one of of her new dolls.

The adverts made it sound lovely, it was just what little one wanted, so what could possibly go wrong?

Well, it apparently went wrong when the people at the factory decided to make it sound like the god-awful crazy frog thing that was number one in the charts a few years ago.

Really. The doll’s baby gurgle sounds almost exactly like one of the most irritating records/ring tones ever invented.

Who the hell thought that would be a good idea?

‘Shall we make it sound like a baby?’

‘No, let’s make it sound like a really annoying computer character from a rubbish record.

Honestly. First time I heard it, I thought it was the TV and thought with horror said stupid frog was making a comeback.

Then I realised it was even worse than that because it already has made a comeback and is now permanently in our house.

And it gets worse.

This doll’s sleeping breathing sound sounds like a heavy breathing stalker on the end of a phone line.

I didn’t even know it did it until it went off without warning one night after we’d all gone to bed.

I was convinced someone had actually broken into our house, so loud was this noise and it was only when I was finally convinced someone hadn’t got in through the bathroom window, that I realised it was the stupid doll. Again.

Little one loves it though and that’s what matters.

And aside of the odd stumble, the rest of this year’s new arrivals have been largely trouble free.

The only real issue has been the small characters from Peppa Pig’s house routinely going missing and ending up (along with Skye from Paw Patrol, Supergirl and various components of games and jigsaws) either in the top floor or the roof space of the new dolls house.

That is, mind, when the roof is not falling off because the window box pieces that hold it together have been relocated to down the side of the sofa or in the toy box along with other pieces of various items.

Clearly, my little one is a demolisher, not an architect.

Meantime, it’s back to planning the big clearout and the whole new task of trying to move stuff out and away before little one notices.

Most of it will be going to a charity shop, the rest to the recycling centre.

I’m going online now to check on their rules regards accepting dolls that do crazy frog impressions.