When shops are open for Boxing Day.

What time you can bag a bargain on Boxing Day in Notts

If you love a bargain you are most likely familiar with Boxing Day sales. 

 From shopping centres to outlets there are plenty of places across Nottinghamshire will be welcoming shoppers the day after Christmas. And, the usual sale favourites, Next and Curry’s will be open to those who want to go in store and take the bargain home that day. While a lot of places will be closed including The Pavements Shopping Centre in Chesterfield, here are the places which are open. 

Open from 9am.

1. East Midlands Designer Outlet

Open from 9.30am.

2. Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton

Open from 9am.

3. Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield

Majority of the stores are opening from 6am.

4. Next

