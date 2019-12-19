What time you can bag a bargain on Boxing Day in Notts

From shopping centres to outlets there are plenty of places across Nottinghamshire will be welcoming shoppers the day after Christmas. And, the usual sale favourites, Next and Curry’s will be open to those who want to go in store and take the bargain home that day. While a lot of places will be closed including The Pavements Shopping Centre in Chesterfield, here are the places which are open.

1. East Midlands Designer Outlet Open from 9am.

2. Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton Open from 9.30am.

3. Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield Open from 9am.

4. Next Majority of the stores are opening from 6am.

