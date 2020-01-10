Warsop residents fight back against antisocial behaviour

Anti-social behaviour, litter and graffiti are plaguing a Mansfield community – but residents are fighting back.

A group of Warsop residents led by 21-year-old Phoebe Cox have created a group ‘Warsop Against Waste’ for like-minded individuals to come together to litter pick and tidy up The Carrs nature reserve.

Phoebe Cox found one of the memorial benches dumped in the River Meden.

Phoebe said: “I’ve recently been working alongside Sonya Ward on her election campaign. I felt inspired by the focus on community projects and also by residents that already litter pick in their spare time.”

She added: “It felt like a good idea to make the group and turn it into a a collective initiative to raise awareness of the importance of working together in the community.”

The group is described as a ‘community based initiative, for folks that litter pick in their spare time’ and members can also discuss ‘areas that may require attention’ and organise litter picks.

After Phoebe reported a memorial bench which had been dumped in the river, residents came together to pull it out, only to discover graffiti then appeared the following morning.

Graffiti which appeared the morning after locals rescued the memorial bench.

This prompted Phoebe to take action and create regular clean-ups to bring pride back into the community.

The first meet is January 18 at 11am and residents are asked to bring gloves and bags.

The aim is to gather as many residents as possible to focus on problem areas of The Carrs.

For more information, search for Facebook group 'Warsop Against Waste'.