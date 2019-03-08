Teversal caravan park set for expansion

Plans have been unveiled to extend an award-winning Ashfield campsite.

A planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council seeking permission to extend the Teversal Camping and Caravanning Club Site, off Silverhill Lane, Teversal.

In the application, Edwardson Associates, agent for the site, said: "The proposals comprise a small scale, sustainable expansion of the applicant's existing caravan site business, using a well-screened and constraint-free field."

Park owners Chris and Jayne Woods , both aged 45, are hoping to site 31 static caravans, to be used as private holiday homes, on a field measuring more than three acres next to the existing park.

Mr Woods said: "We do think we do a really good job here.

"It's bringing nice people to the area from all over the country. They all make use of the trails and walks, and the nearby pub, The Carnarvon, does really well out of us - it is one of the nicest pubs in the area.

"We have won lots of awards and have one of the best toilet blocks in the country according to reviews. It sounds funny, but it's what people want, people want a bit of luxury."

The park currently has a "really nice mix" of six static caravans in use as private holiday homes, as well as about 100 pitches for touring caravans and tents, and glamping options.

And Mr Woods, who, with his wife, celebrates 13 years of owning the park later this month, said there was a demand for more static caravans.

He said: "It's the right time to expand for Jayne and I. People come here and say it's a shame we haven't got more holiday homes. People say they would like to have a holiday home in the area. The demand is definitely there."

One resident has written in support of the application, saying the "first-class, award-winning park" plays a vital role attracting people to the area.

They said: "If we can combine the tourism the park creates with regeneration of the surrounding area, then this will bring huge benefit to the residents of Teversal."

A decision is expected from the council, the local planning authority, by May.