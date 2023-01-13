Ryanair announces new summer flights to Rome from East Midlands Airport

The new flights will allow travellers to fly directly from East Mids to Ciampino Airport in Rome on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Ryanair has also launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers on their summer 2023 holiday, with fares from £29.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers will soon be able to travel to Rome from East Midlands.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said: “With Easter and summer fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our customers in the UK with the addition of these new Rome routes to our summer ‘23 schedule, offering our customers in East Midlands even more choice when planning their long-awaited summer holidays.