The early Christmas unwrapping of the new ECOnnect buses which will travel the Berry Hill Flyer (240) route are a small step towards the council’s commitment to climate change alongside providing cleaner, greener travel for Nottinghamshire’s residents.

The new buses will connect local residents to work, leisure, learning and health with key locations in Mansfield such as the bus station and Vision West Nottinghamshire College.

The Berry Hill Flyer is funded by the Lindhurst Group and the buses will follow the route that serves the new Berry Hill development in Mansfield, helping to keep the new community sustainably connected to the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Ben Bradley MP pictured at the unveiling alongside stakeholders

Councillor Ben Bradley MP said: “I am delighted that we have been able to add more ultra-low emission buses to serve the people of Mansfield to help reduce our carbon footprint.

“I announced a climate emergency pledge at the start of the new administration, this is something I am totally committed to.

"Zero emission buses will help drive forward the county’s progress on its net zero ambitions, I want to make greener travel the convenient choice so people can leave their cars at home.

"So far we have invested £2.4m in 6 electric buses and charging infrastructure – all of which produce zero exhaust emissions meaning that residents and passengers benefit from cleaner air along the routes.”

Richard Bowden, project representative, The Lindhurst Group said: “Berry Hill Mansfield is very proud to assist in bringing these buses to Mansfield on services dedicated to providing low emission connectivity between the new development and Mansfield Town Centre.”

Mansfield’s Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “This is a fantastic early Christmas present for both Mansfield and our environment.

“Making Mansfield cleaner and greener is a key priority for us and it’s great that the thousands of residents living at Berry Hill can leave their cars at home knowing that their bus journey is creating zero emissions.”

Benefits of electric buses also include reduced running costs, smooth and quiet journeys - no engine noise so passengers can enjoy a better journey experience, and larger seating capacity - allowing more users to access the service.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.