Mansfield commuters facing further Stagecoach bus cancellations

Mansfield and Ashfield residents have been left with further disruptions this week as more bus journeys have been cancelled.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:53 am

The affected services, some of which will affect residents commuting to and from work, are posted daily on their official Twitter page @StagecoachEMid.

These cancellations have been affecting pubic transport for many weeks now, with the company blaming ‘operational difficulties at the present time, due to staff shortages’ across the company.

Stagecoach East Midlands posted the following information on their Twitter account for Monday October 25.

Bus travel is facing further disruptions this week

It said: “The following service journeys will not operate, we apologise for any inconvenience.

“Pronto, which runs from Mansfield to Nottingham is cancelled at 11:00, 15:45 and 19:25

“Pronto also going from Mansfield to Chesterfield at 17:00 and 18:00

“Service 15/15a, Mansfield to Walesby: 08:10, 10:10, 13:10.

“Service 16, Mansfield to Clipstone: 06:55, 08:55, 16:55

“Mansfield to Kirton: 16:40

“Service 1, Mansfield to Woodhouse: 09:45, 10:45, 13:00

“Mansfield to Huthwaite: 13:45

“Mansfield to Designer Outlet: 10:30, 11:30”

