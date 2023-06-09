Lakeside resort offers ‘next level’ luxury for holidaymakers

Low Wood Bay

The viewpoint we have managed to find for this incredible scene is atop an viewing terrace on the third floor of the Low Wood Bay Hotel's Winander Club.

We watch the small boats wend their way gently to shore as dusk descends - a very different outlook to the one which must have greeted spectators marvelling at all of those water speed record attempts here over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, it would have been a perfect spot to witness those historic moments - except the Winander is a new addition to the scene, opening in March 2019, offering 29 stylish bedrooms and suites and providing ‘next level’ luxury with a private bar and exclusive breakfast area for club guests with inspirational views of the lake through panoramic windows.

The hotel enjoys views across the lake.

The four star main hotel is much older however - and was purchased by its current owners - English Lakes Hotels - in 1953 and as we finish our delectable aperitifs we make our way to the 'W' Club where a Sticky Toffee Pudding has been proudly served at the resort for over two hundred years.

Windermere Restaurant, now known as The W at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, offers a seasonal British and continental menu amid bright artworks and a jazz vibe.

My roast fennel, tomato and dill soup starter is rich and wholesome while the grilled cornish sole with duchess potato, purple sprouting broccoli, white wine cream and caviar is a nicely balanced and nuanced treat for just £28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's not the only restaurant on site though - Blue Smoke at Low Wood Bay offers creative international dishes prepared on a wood-fired grill, open kitchen and chef interaction.

A room with a view

And it's not just about fine dining and views, guests can unwind in The Spa with revitalising spa treatments, spa days and thermal journey packages and all residents have access to the resort's indoor swimming pool.

We opt for the hotel's short map-led walk - a theme with English Lakes Hotels - and admire stone carvings, an infinity lake viewing area and the crystal clear waters of a local river where we brave a paddle in its icy waters.

In October 2021 a hydropower plant was installed here generating approximately one third of the hotel’s energy requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the more adventurous traveller several of the Wainwrights’ walks are a stone’s throw away and the walkers’ town of Ambleside is just a mile away.

There are two restaurants at the resort

Low Wood Bay Watersports Centre also offers an extensive range of equipment to hire and an inspiring setting on Lake Windermere.

Retiring to the Winander Club our suite replenishes with its earthy tones and textures, full air conditioning, underfloor heating, double wardrobes and feature fell view bath.

We're left renewed and I'm already plotting my next lakeside cocktail at the Winander - until then I'll whip up something in the kitchen and gaze fondly on the snapshots of our short stay in the glorious Lake District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad