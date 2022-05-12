Visit the beautiful city of Dubrovnik in Croatia, with flights available from £38 this month.

10 of the cheapest places you can fly to right now from East Midlands Airport

Are you aching to get away? East Midlands Airport is a gateway to a range of holiday destinations, starting at just £10 one way.

By Lucy Roberts
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 10:56 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:14 am

As the holiday season fast approaches and Covid-19 restrictions fade into the past, it’s time to start thinking about jetting off and exploring somewhere new.

Here are some of the cheapest destinations you can visit from your local airport this spring.

1. Carcassonne, France

This hilltop town in southern France’s Languedoc area is famous for its medieval citadel, La Cité. Flights are available in May from just £10! You could also visit Marseille or Limoges for a similar price.

2. Valencia, Spain

The port city of Valencia lies on Spain’s southeastern coast. It’s known for its futuristic structures including a planetarium, an oceanarium and an interactive museum. Valencia also has several beaches. Flights from just £10 throughout May.

3. Pisa, Italy

See the famous leaning tower in all its glory by jetting off to the Italian town of Pisa from just £10 this month. You could also visit Venice for a similar price.

4. Dublin, Ireland

A lively city surrounded by beautiful coastline, with plenty to explore during a long-weekend break. Flights from £11.

