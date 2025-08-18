Transforming lives – one weigh-in at a time in Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Between Damian, his husband Graham, and his mother-in-law Correena, the family has lost over 20 stone altogether – and gained something far more valuable: confidence, health, and a renewed zest for life.

Now, as the proud Consultant of the Kirkby-in-Ashfield Slimming World group, Damian is on a mission to help others in his community achieve the same success.

> “I know what it feels like to struggle with your weight, and I also know the life-changing difference Slimming World can make,” Damian shares. “This isn’t just about food on a plate – it’s about hope, support, friendship and learning to put yourself first.”

Since becoming a Consultant in May, Damian says the support from the local community has been “amazing.” He feels a deep sense of pride every week when he sees members reaching their dream target weight, surprising themselves with what they’ve achieved, and collecting their well-deserved awards.

> “Handing out certificates and awards is one of my favourite parts of the role,” Damian explains. “Not just because of the shiny sticker or the applause, but because of what it represents – hard work, determination and belief. To stand at the front of the room and see members realise they’re capable of so much more than they thought possible is honestly the best feeling.”

Local members agree.

Sarah, who joined earlier this summer, says: “I was so nervous walking into group, but Damian and the other members made me feel instantly welcome. I’ve already lost a stone, and for the first time in years, I believe I can get to my target weight.”

Long-time member Paul adds: “I’ve nearly reached my target now. What’s kept me coming back is the support of the group and the motivation I get every Thursday. It’s like a reset button for my week – and I always leave feeling more positive.”

Every Thursday at The Ashwood Centre on Portland Street, Damian welcomes dozens of local people through the doors of his group. Some are nervous first-timers, others are long-standing members who’ve already lost weight but stay for the support to maintain their new healthy lifestyle. Together, they share recipes, celebrate achievements big and small, and give each other the encouragement needed to face life’s challenges.

Slimming World’s unique approach – known as Food Optimising – is about enjoying satisfying, healthy meals without ever going hungry. Combined with gentle activity and a deep understanding of the psychology behind weight loss, the plan is designed to help members achieve lasting results.

> “It’s not a diet – it’s a way of life,” Damian says. “I’ve seen people transform not only their bodies but their confidence, their health and their relationships. Group is the magic ingredient – it’s where we laugh together, sometimes cry together, and most importantly, support one another every single week.”

Damian’s group is also a welcoming place for anyone, whatever their circumstances – including those taking weight-loss medication such as GLP-1s. “Slimming World works hand-in-hand with any support you’re receiving from your GP,” Damian explains. “We wrap around that care with weekly motivation, accountability and the inspiration of like-minded people all striving for the same goal: a healthier, happier life.”

With only 18 weigh-ins left until Christmas, Damian says now is the perfect time to join. “Imagine how much could change in 12 weeks. Whether you want to drop a dress size, improve your health, or simply feel more confident – the difference can be incredible. And the best gift you could give yourself is walking into group.”

The Kirkby-in-Ashfield Slimming World group meets every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.00pm at The Ashwood Centre, Portland Street, NG17 7AB.

For more information, contact Damian on 07359905043, or simply pop along – you’ll be warmly welcomed.

1 . Contributed Damian before he joined Slimming World, and loss almost 8 stone and became a Slimming World Consultant to help others. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Graham, Damian and Correena after losing over 20 stone Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Damian at Kirkby-in-Ashfield Market speaking to the community Photo: Submitted Photo Sales