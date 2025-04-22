Thousands in Mansfield missing out on Full Fibre broadband

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people across Mansfield are missing out on the UK's most reliable broadband technology and risk falling behind in today’s digital age, Openreach has warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 40,000 homes and businesses in the town can already upgrade to full fibre, but so far less than one in five have made the switch.

Full fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The once-in-a-generation technology enables locals to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and will help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Around 40,000 homes and businesses in the area can upgrade.

Across Nottinghamshire, more than 320,000 homes and businesses are able to upgrade, thanks to Openreach’s huge investment and network build.

People living in Mansfield can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting Openreach’s full fibre checker.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s regional director for the Midlands, said: “Fast and reliable full fibre broadband gives households and businesses a significant boost. As the UK’s leading provider of fibre infrastructure, Openreach is at the forefront of the digital transformation, connecting communities all over the UK and future-proofing the network for decades to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our extensive network - the largest in the UK – means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs. But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology."

Locals should check with their service provider to see if they can upgrade.

Full Fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world.

Whether streaming your favourite show, gaming online, making a video call, managing your finances, or running a business, full fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Packages from the widest range of broadband providers are also increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a much-improved service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 17 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.